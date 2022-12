Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Cirkus actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently purchased a plush property worth Rs. 119 crores. The head over heels in love couple purchased their first house together in Mumbai. Reportedly, they are neighbors of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Their palatial place has an 11,266 sq ft carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft terrace space.