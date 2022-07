Image credit: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan initially had a no kissing on screen policy when they got married. However, it was broken when Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in Ki and Ka. The actress had even spoken about it and said, 'We do not feel insecure. This is my professional life and my personal life has got nothing to do with it (professional life) at all. They are two separate areas of my life. There is no insecurity that I feel (when Saif getting intimate with any heroine). He is an actor and that is his job,'