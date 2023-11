Ram Leela completes 10 years: Ranveer Singh shares unseen snaps with Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The first-ever collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was a firecracker one. Ram Leela gave us one of the hottest on-screen and real pairings of Bollywood. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie was one of the highly anticipated ones. And it went on to make Rs 218.07 crores, as per Sacnilk report. Ram Leela was a blockbuster and Deepika and Ranveer became a blockbuster jodi after that. Their love also blossomed on the set. And today, on the completion of 10 years, Ranveer aka Ram has shared some unseen snaps. Here's a look at them...