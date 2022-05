Image credit: Instagram

Sharing it all!

Bollywood celebrities are always in the news. If not for their projects, for their personal lives. Nothing goes a miss. Nothing stays hidden from the audience. And we must give it to the stars for being all candid about their lives when in public. So much that there have been times when Bollywood stars have been extremely candid about their personal lives - even one-night stands. From Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Sherlyn Chopra, Sunny Leone to Krushna Abhishek - many have accepted in public that they have had one-night stands.