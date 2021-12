Jaw-dropping transformations

True mark of an actor is slipping into the character effortlessly. The same often requires strenuous efforts from the artists, undergoing remarkable transformations to fit the parts of their character. From making changes to their physical appearances to wholly engulfing themselves with the nuances of their characters, transformations are reflected in the final performances that either impress us or disappoint, but definitely surprise us. Check out what we feel are the five best transformations on screen by Bollywood stars this year…