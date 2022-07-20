Vidyut Jammwal claims to ‘love’ nepotism

Claiming he “loves nepotism and believes in the whole thing”, Vidyut Jammwal told BBC Asia Network that if someone is his friend and wants his son to be an actor, he’ll do everything in his power to make sure that happens, otherwise what sort of friend he’d be, but added that he certainly wouldn’t stop somebody else and that’s the only change that needs to happen.