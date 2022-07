Celebs who have been booked for obscenity

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet with his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. His hot and sizzling pictures landed him in trouble. The actor has been booked by the Mumbai Police for obscenity, hurting the sentiments of women in general, and insulting their modesty. These complaints have been filed by lawyer Vedika Chaubey and her husband Abhishek Chaubey who runs an NGO. Post Chaubey's complaint, the Chembur police have lodged the FIR invoking Indian Penal Code Sections 292, 293, and 509, dealing with obscenity and actions intended to insult the modesty of a woman, plus Information Technology Act's Section 67(A). Not just Ranveer Singh, here is a list of celebs including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and more who have also been booked for obscenity.