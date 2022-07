Image credit: Instagram

Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh has been in the news for the past few days because if the nude photoshoot that he did for the Paper magazine. While the actor’s fans and many Bollywood celebs on social media can’t stop gushing about his hot avatar, a lot of people on social media are trolling Ranveer for it. Well, a lot of other celebs like Vishnu Vishal and Urfi Javed have made it a nude trend and have dared to bare it all in their recent photoshoots. Well, many Bollywood celebs have come in support of Ranveer.