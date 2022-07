Ranveer Singh receives fancy portrait with 100,000 crystals on his birthday from fan

Ranveer Singh got a very special surprise from one of his fans on the occasion of his birthday. An artist, Ayesha Gandhi, made a portrait of the star, embellished with 100,000 crystals. What’s even more special – she made this incredible artwork to gift Ranveer Singh on behalf of her mother Shagun Chaudhry, who is a huge fan of the actor and hasn’t missed a single film of his. This isn’t the first time that a fan has gifted something unique or expensive to their favourite Bollywood star. Check out the other instances below: