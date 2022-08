Image credit: Google

Ranveer Singh – Sanjay Leela Bhansali

We all know that Bollywood films have not been doing well at the box office, and everyone is blaming that maybe the content is not that great. Well, it looks like some hit actor-director jodis need to make their comeback soon to save Bollywood at the box office. One of the actor-director duos, who should make a film together soon, is Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. From Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela to Bajirao Mastani to Padmaavat, they have created magic on screen and broken many box office records.