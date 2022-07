Sunny Leone – Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan bought a duplex worth Rs 31 crores in 2020 but got it registered in 2021. The name of the building is Atlantis. The flats are on the 27th and 28th floors. He has parking for six cars. Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of four bungalows in Mumbai, Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa. Sunny Leone also has an apartment in the same wing. Her home costs Rs 16 crores. Aanand L Rai also has a flat worth Rs 25 crore there.