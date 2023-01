Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh papped at the airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most loved Bollywood jodis. They are loved by all and fans fondly call them DeepVeer. Their love saga began with Ramleela and now they are happily married. Every time they step out, they set some major couple goals for all. Today, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were papped at Mumbai airport. Once again, they managed to win the hearts of all with their bond. Fans are in love with their pictures.