Ranveer Singh’s prep for the game

Highlighting how he intends to prepare for his match, the Padmaavat actor elaborated, “I have not been able to practice much because I have been busy shooting a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani but in the past 2-3 years I have been pretty regular with my basketball because the apartment complex I stay in with Deepika has a wonderful court in the building premises. So, I am able to stay pretty regular with my basketball. I really enjoy playing and it constitutes my cardio vascular exercise component and I am mostly playing for the fun and the experience of it.”