Shah Rukh Khan

Well not only Ranveer Singh there have been more celebrities who went ignored internationally and one of the is King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. As per reports the superstar was once detained at the airport and asked his name and who is and where he has come from. SRK replied they can just google his name. Also Read - Ranveer Singh gets asked 'Who are you' by F1 commentator Martin Brundle; his response is winning over the internet [Watch Video]