Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was shooting for Bajiroa Mastani when he felt the presence of Peshwa Bajirao on the sets of the film. He shared his experience with a portal and said, “It was a very trippy experience and I completely freaked out. I recall it as one of the most difficult days of the shoot. I thought I felt some kind of presence and something told me it’s him… I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of the shoot and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao’s figure. It had the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see.”