KRK claims Ranveer Singh's career is over after Cirkus

In his latest tweet, KRK mentioned that how Ranveer Singh's career is over, the actor is right now asking for all the love from that audience for his latest Rohit Shetty release Circus. Also Read - Kamaal R Khan is heartbroken that Devoleena Bhattacharjee rejected him for Shanawaz Shaikh; says, 'Trust me I am 1000% better...'