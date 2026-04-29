Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has to BEAT films of Jr NTR, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor to be HIGHEST grosser in Japan

1/8





Can Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Become a Japanese Blockbuster? Dhurandhar 2 is heading to Japan this winter, and Ranveer Singh is about to face one of the toughest challenges in his career. After crushing it at the Indian box office, the makers are taking aim at Japan, a market that’s tough to crack but bursting with reward if you can pull it off.

2/8





RRR (2022) – Rs 130 Crore Still the champion in Japan. S.S. Rajamouli’s masterpiece ran for more than a year, made Jr NTR and Ram Charan household names, and smashed the ¥2 billion mark, no Indian film has come close since. Dhurandhar 2 needs insane stamina in theaters and repeat viewers just to sniff this record.

3/8





Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – Rs 18 Crore Set the stage for RRR. People waved glowsticks at screenings and Rajamouli gave Japanese fans a taste of massive South Indian cinema. If Dhurandhar 2 wants to wow audiences like this, it’ll need pure spectacle, big screens, big drama.

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4/8





3 Idiots (2009) – Rs 9.5 Crore Highest-grossing Hindi film here. Aamir Khan’s college comedy really hit home for Japanese students drowning in academic stress. Sometimes, heartfelt beats action. If Ranveer wants a Hindi-language win, this is the record he needs.

5/8





English Vinglish (2012) – Rs 8.1 Crore Quiet blockbuster. Sridevi won over Japan with a story about self-respect and overcoming language barriers, proving small, emotional films can succeed too. Dhurandhar 2 needs a cultural hook, not just explosions.

6/8





Saaho (2019) – Rs 7.3 Crore Surprise sleeper. India was lukewarm, but Prabhas’s slick, hi-tech persona made the movie a hit in Japan. Turns out, stylish action and larger-than-life heroes score big, if the vibe clicks.

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7/8





Magadheera (2009) – Rs 7.2 Crore Rajamouli’s first win abroad. This reincarnation fantasy landed years after its Indian release and still found a fanbase. Grand fantasy, sweeping romance, huge visuals, Japanese viewers love that stuff. Will a spy thriller like Dhurandhar 2 measure up?

8/8



