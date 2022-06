Ranveer Singh was stunned by the transformation of his vanity van

Talking to GQ, Ranveer said, My van is one of my prized possessions, I use it every single day, I recently got steam installed. In my line of work, in show business, it's important for somebody who predominantly works in the mainstream to maintain a certain level of fitness. I can't express in words the degree of utility that this offers me in the form of a mobile gym. When I saw the final result of my vanity I was stunned, completely floored as it's pretty much entirely his aesthetic, through and through just like it was envisioned.