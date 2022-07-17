Highest viewed Indian OTT releases of 2022

Ranveer Singh has conquered the digital space and how, with both Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls on Netflix and Koffee with Karan season 7 episode 1 on Disney Hotstar dominating the viewership rating for the year, leaving all else behind in their wake. Two other Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar titles round up the list, going to show how both OTT platforms have enjoyed success this year, with Hotstar edging out all the rest, occupying three of the first four spots. Check out the top six OTT release of 2022 along with their number of views below: