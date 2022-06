Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh at Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer launch

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Neftlix’s Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The teaser of the show was released a few days ago, and today, the trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai. Well, the trailer is impressive and as usual Ranveer made the event a memorable one. He made an aerial entry at the event and surprised one and all.