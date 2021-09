Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty out on a dinner date

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's connection in the Bigg Boss OTT house was matured, well-behaved and the most adored connection in the house. It was obvious that the two liked each other. And it seems like Raqesh and Shamita have decided to take their relationship to the next level and stepped out on their first romantic dinner date. Take a look.