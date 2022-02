Image credit: Instagram

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty at Samisha's birthday party

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met in Bigg Boss OTT house and they started dating each other. The two were also seen together in Bigg Boss 15, but Raqesh had to leave the show due to health issues. Well, after Bigg Boss 15 ended, Shamita and Raqesh have been spotted together many times, and recently, Raqesh also attended Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's birthday bash. Shamita and Raqesh shared pictures on Instagram, and ShaRa fans are loving it. Check out the pictures here…