Tejasswi Prakash

It is interesting to know about the fancy things owned by our favourite celebrities. Here is a glimpse at the car collection of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants who are in the news currently. Starting with the winner of the show, Tejasswi Prakash, she is a proud owner of a swanky Hyundai i-20 in red. It costs something between 10 to 12 lakh. There is a picture of her with an Audi too, however, it is not confirmed whether she is the owner of the same.