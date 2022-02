Take a look at Rashami Desai's b'day celebration with Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Umar Riaz

Rashami Desai’s birthday was on Sunday. The actress did a birthday dinner with Bigg Boss 15 besties Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Umar Riaz last night. Umar Riaz looked damn handsome as he arrived dressed in a trendy denim jacket with golden hair. She wore a red dress for the night out. Neha Bhasin shared a pic and said that she had become a party animal after Bigg Boss 15. We have seen Rajiv Adatia and her doing dinners quite often. They also went for a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner. They have shared a number of pics on Instagram stories. Here is a look at how Rashami Desai’s friends made her feel extra special…