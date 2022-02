Rashami Desai fighting spirit proves she is a survivor

Rashami Desai turns a year older today. The actress is one of the most beautiful actresses of Indian TV. She has given memorable performances on all her shows. Rashami Desai started off her career in the Bhojpuri industry. The actress began working very early in life. Though she has had a great career Rashami Desai’s personal life has been fraught with difficulties. From fighting health issues to struggling for finances, she has seen it all. The lady has survived all the storms smiling and is more self-assured than ever before. Take a look at all the issues that Rashami Desai has faced and battled with in her life…