Rashami Desai recently impressed us with her performance in Tandoor. She has made us all fall in love with her acting. The lady rose to fame with Uttaran and later on did a lot of reality show. We all remember her performance in Dil Se Dil Tak and post that we saw her in Bigg Boss 13. Rashami then did a lot of music videos and entered the web space with Tandoor. Rashami has been quite active on social media and now has shared some really hot photos.