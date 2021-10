Image credit: Instagram

Sidharth Shukla and the women he dated in the past

Sidharth Shukla may have left this mortal world sooner than expected, but he continues to lives through his body of work, his people and the memories that he has left behind. The handsome hunk rose to fame with the Balika Vadhu show and gained a lot of popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13. The TV heartthrob also attracted a lot of women such as Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and others whom he dated in the past before giving away his heart and immortalising SidNaaz with Shehnaaz Gill. Take a look.