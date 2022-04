Rashami Desai is a gorgeous gal

Rashami Desai has been making heads turn with her hot looks. The actress is rocking an emerald green dress from the bespoke evening wear label DL Maya. Rashami Desai teamed with with diamonds. The look was striking and how. Her friends like Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia dropped fire emojis for the actress. Rashami Desai tied her hair up in a bun. She is now seen on Naagin 6 as Shangrila/Shalakha. The actress is seen in a negative role and Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) has to fight it out with her. Rashami Desai is glowing by the day. She wrote in the caption that she is loving the thug life.