Shehnaaz Gill was alleged of faking cuteness, Rashami Desai asked to behave mature

Well, it's not every day you can put your brave foot forward sometimes you feel like losing a bit and being a little loved and childish as it makes you happy. But is that possible with celebrities? We are afraid to say no. Why you ask? Well, the actresses are trolled for anything and everything. They be mature, childish funny or just normal, they are judged for everything.