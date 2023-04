Image credit: Rashami Desai, Rashami Desai hot pics, Rashami Desai Instagram, Uttaran, Bigg boss 13, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rashami Desai photoshoot, Rashami Desai hot photoshoot, entertainment news, trending entertainment news, latest entertainment news, latest Tv news, latest TV news and gossip, trending TV news

Rashami Desai turns up the heat

Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss 13 and Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is one popular TV actress. She is a household name and has a sea of admirers across the globe. She is quite a sensation well. The actress has been making some sizzling appearances at public events. From award shows to TV show appearances and more, Rashami Desai has been raising temperatures and how! She has done it again with her newest Photoshoot. We bet you won't be able to take your eyes off Rashami Desai in her latest pictures. Check them out below: