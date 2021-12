Arhaan Khan says Rashami Desai ghosted him after Bigg Boss 13

In an explosive interview with Bombay Times, Arhaan Khan has exposed Rashami Desai while baring some facts about their relationship. As we know, Salman Khan joked with Rashami Desai about the chaabi thing of Bigg Boss 13. This has not impressed Arhaan Khan, the former boyfriend of the actress. He told BT that he has moved on from his past, but some have not. He told the paper, “They must be talking about it for the ratings. What they fail to realise is that even my family watches the show and to drag an issue for so long isn’t in good taste.” Further on, he said that Rashami Desai lied that she met Arhaan Khan some time before Bigg Boss 13. He says he never expected the last three months of their relationship to be “so ugly”. Arhaan Khan says she did not meet him or take his calls after the show ended as she knew he did demand answers. He says, “Rashami won’t let anything harm her image.”