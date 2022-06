Image credit: Instagram

Actresses who became national crush after sizzling hot dance numbers

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Indian films are incomplete without sizzling dance numbers. Actresses such as Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Disha Patani and others have impressed fans with their hot tracks. So without much ado, let's take a look at the divas who set everyone's heart racing with their latkas and jhatkas.