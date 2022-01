Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated New Year's with Vijay Deverakonda and his family

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are heavily shipped together. The on-screen jodi is rumoured to be dating in real life. Though the two have maintained the 'good friends' stance, their public appearances, gym sessions together have fed enough into gossip. And now, their latest pictures have surprised Vijay and Rashmika's fans. Fans did some digging and compared the New Year's 2022 pictures uploaded by the Pushpa and Liger stars' brother, Anand Deverakonda. And they have concluded that Rashmika Mandanna indeed celebrated New Year's 2022 with Vijay Deverakonda.