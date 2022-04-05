Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's engagement to Rakshit Shetty

It was in 2017 that Rashmika Mandanna got engaged to actor-director Rakshit Shetty. Their engagement was a big event and pictures had gone viral all over social media. Fans were stunned to know that the actress decided to take the plunge pretty soon in her career. However, the engagement could not last long and they decided to part ways. Later, it was reported that they had compatibility issues. Rashmika was severely trolled and in a long note, she had given a befitting reply to all. She had penned, 'Sorry I've been silent for so long..but I've been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments, and trolls about me..it has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes I definitely don't blame you guys for it..because that's what you'd believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone..just want to tell you guys that Rakshit, me or anyone in the industry should not go through this. And also need to add that just as how every coin has two sides, so does every story.'