Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna gets papped in Mumbai

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the super success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film that had Allu Arjun as the male lead turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Now, the actress has tons of projects in her kitty. Her popularity has increased tenfold and she has become a familiar face across the country. A glimpse of her stardom was recently seen when she stepped out in Mumbai. Rashmika Mandanna was papped last evening stepping out of an eatery in Mumbai and fans mobbed her.