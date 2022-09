Image credit: Google

Vijay Deverakonda and Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut

This year, two stars from the Telugu film industry have already made their Bollywood debut. Vijay Deverakonda was seen in Liger and Naga Chaitanya was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, both the movies failed to make a mark at the box office. But now, soon many more South Indian actors are all set to make their Hindi film debut soon.