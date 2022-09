Image credit: Google

Rashmika Mandanna – Goodbye

Pushoa star Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, and recently, the trailer of the film was released. It has impressed one and all, and even Rashmika’s confident act grabbed everyone’s attention. The film is slated to release on 7th October 2022.