Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi called for controversy as she shared her views on The Kashmir Files. In an interview, she was asked if she was influenced by the left-wing movement, to which she stated that she does not take sides and is neutral. She then spoke about the killings of Kashmiri Pandits and a Muslim driver being beaten up while transporting cows. This called for a controversy and she then had to issue a clarification.