Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna showcases her bikini avatar

Unlike a bunch of other actresses, Rashmika Mandanna has been quite a shy person when it comes donning over-the-top clothes. She visibly looks uncomfortable every time she steps out in bold outfits. But she has now shedded her inhibitions and slipped into skimpy bikinis styled by fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania for Travel plus Leisure India magazine. Take a look.