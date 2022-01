Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the super success of Pushpa: The Rise costarring Allu Arjun. The Karnataka crush and sensation has impressed everyone with her acting chops in Sukumar's Pushpa. Saami Saami has become a top trend to which people are grooving and making reels. And now, recent reports have claimed that Rashmika has hiked her remuneration after the success of Pushpa. If reports are to be believed, Rashmika who had charged Rs 2 crore for Pusha part one, has demanded Rs 3 crore for the second instalment, Pushpa: The Rule. Yes, you read that right. It's common in the entertainment industry to hike up their fees after registering a smashing success. Let's look at some more celebs who hiked their fees here: