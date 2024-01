Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are major love goals

Actress Saba Azad is in a relationship with Fighter Hrithik Roshan and the two are head over heels with each other. The two are often spotted at various events and airports. Recently, the two came back to Mumbai airport after their New Year celebrations. Also Read - Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement rumours go viral