Richa Chaddha

Currently, Fukrey star Richa Chaddha is ruling the headlines because of a viral tweet. In a response to a tweet made by Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Richa Chaddha reminded of the 2020 clash between China and India. She said 'Galwan says Hi' when the Lt General mentioned that the army is ready to follow the orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This did not go down well with many, including Akshay Kumar. He tweeted that we should not be ungrateful towards the armed forces. Richa Chaddha is receiving heavy backlash for her tweet made. Here's looking at other actresses who got massively trolled for statements made in public.