Image credit: Instagram/ Rashmika Mandanna

What are the unknown facts about Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. After winning hearts down in the South, Rashmika is now winning hearts in Bollywood as well. Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for her second Bollywood film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Today, we will be having a look at some of the unknown facts about Rashmika Mandanna. Her true fans will definitely know all about Rashmika.