Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda are OFFICIALLY married; photos of actor's Jubilee Hills house go VIRAL

Vijay Deverakonda's lux house
Rashmika Mandanna's husband, Vijay Deverakonda, purchased a luxury home for Rs 15 crore in 2019. He frequently posts images on social media and provides a glimpse of his home.
Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26. Rashmika's in-laws live in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, and the photos of the house are now going viral.
Vijay Deverakonda currently lives in this house with his father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, mother Madhavi, brother Anand and pet dog Storm.
Vijay Deverakonda's residence is a multi-level mansion decorated in white and neutral tones.
Vijay Deverakonda's home features wide glass windows and an open layout.
Vijay Deverakonda's home is full with amazing art works, and his personal photo frame is guaranteed to catch everyone's eye.
Vijay Deverakonda's house is basic but elegantly decorated. Vijay Deverakonda's home features a large living room outfitted with modern furnishings.
Vijay Deverakonda's house is largely covered in wood flooring. Not only that, but the gentle lighting makes his home even more gorgeous. Vijay Deverakonda's property offers plenty of open space to relax and party.
Vijay Deverakonda's residence has a wonderful perspective of the city, which makes it even more amazing.
