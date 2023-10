Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif lock lips in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King of romance who shared a passionate kiss with Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan film. This lip lock of SRK was quite special as it was his first kiss on-screen. SRK and Katrina's chemistry is commendable in this film.