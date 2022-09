Ratan Rajput

In a long chat on her channel, Ratan Rajput has spoken about the casting couch. She said a man who was around 60-65 years of age told her that she did have to spend close to three lakh to revamp herself as an actress-heroine material. He told Ratan Rajput that he did invest in her if they became friends. She says she was shocked and told him that he was her father's age. The man said that he did sleep even with his daughter if she were an actress. Ratan Rajput left the place in shock. It put her in trauma for a month.