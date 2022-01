Raveena Tandon with her daughters

Raveena Tandon is celebrating her daughter Chaya's wedding anniversary by sharing these unseen beautiful pictures. The actress took to her Instagram and posted some beautiful pictures that show that the family had a great time at this grand wedding. She captioned the pictures, When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated forever! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always ! Raveena also blessed her daughter and son in law with all the love and happiness.