Raveena Tandon talks about her broken engagement with Akshay Kumar; reveals what happens when they now bump into each other

Ranveer Tandon spoke about the most hyped topic about her like and that is her broken engagement with Akshay Kumar and how she has even forgotten about it and fails to understand why people cannot move in. She said, I have moved on, he has moved on. We were a hit pair during Mohra and even now when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat.