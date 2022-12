Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood divas need a chance to dress up and be their glamorous selves, don't they? Well, what better than an International Film Festival to channel their inner fashionistas? The recent big event is Red Sea International Film Festival. Some of the Bollywood stars made their presence felt at the event. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan too made it to the event. And of course, Bebo looked her fabulous self throughout. She dished out two looks. One of them was a blue gown in which she looked like a princess.