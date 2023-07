Rekha opens up on not signing films since 2014

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, Rekha opened up on why she has not signed a movie since 2014. She said, “Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love.” She believes when the time is right the right project will find her. She says that her cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder hence she chooses where she wants to be or not to be. Rekha claims that she is blessed to have earned the right to choose what she loves and to have the luxury to simply say no.